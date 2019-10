Marshall David Mayon Jr., 53, a resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

He is survived by his father, Marshall David Mayon Sr. and his wife, Elizabeth; and three siblings, Cheryl Pullen, Kristian Mayon and Sarah Patterson.

He was preceded in death by his mother and three siblings.

Memorial visitation will be Thursday, noon-4 p.m., at Hargrave Funeral Home.