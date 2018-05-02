February 13, 1935 — May 1, 2018

Marlene Ann Gautier passed away on May 1, 2018 at Morgan City Health Care Center. She was 83 years of age.

Marlene was born in New Orleans on February 13, 1935 and as a teenager moved to Morgan City and worked as an aide at the old Morgan City Hospital on Front Street in her younger years.

Prior to her health failing, she loved watching old movies on TV and doing word puzzles. She also looked forward to an occasional outing to the casino. She also enjoyed the trips to Las Vegas that she and her husband made. She was a strong-willed person who overcame many tragic obstacles in her life. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Marlene is survived by two sisters-in-law and their husbands, Nedra and Larry Giroir of Morgan City and Hilda and Brandon DePascal of Harvey, Louisiana and her cousins, Mona Blanco of Morgan City, Delores Hebert, Barbara Rock and Etsel Hebert of Gibson and Jeswood Hebert of Houma, also Sharron Giroir, Tiffany Giroir and Corry Giroir Jr. and wife Amy of Patterson, Stephen Giroir, Colby Giroir and Keili Giroir of San Antonio, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Gautier Jr. (former co-owner of The Shoppes Weekly) and her two sons, Bert James Polaski and Keith Henry Ross. Also preceding her were her husbands, James Ernest Polaski and William Henry Ross and her parents, George and Theresa Hebert Stritzinger.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Eric Melancon and his staff, Morgan City Health Care Center staff for their care and concern for Marlene while she resided with them for 4 ½ years and to Journey Hospice and Deacon Jimmy Brunet, to Father Freddie and Father Noas of Sacred Heart Church, each of you have a special place in our hearts.

We thank God for the blessings of friends and family who have expressed their love for us in so many beautiful ways. We pray for His continued blessings upon each of you.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 4, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Freddie Decal celebrating the Mass. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass and following Mass, Marlene will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Twin City Funeral Home.