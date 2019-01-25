April 28, 1966 - January 17, 2019

Mark Thomas Manfre, 52, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2019, in Houston, Texas.

Mark was born on April 28, 1966, in Morgan City, Louisiana, to Mario and Karen Manfre. He graduated from Morgan City High School in 1984. Mark earned a Civil Engineering degree from USL in 1989 and both an MBA and Master of Finance degree from Tulane University. In the first 24 years of his career, Mark was a valued employee for McDermott International, where he worked in many capacities, including Project Manager. Mark continued his career in Houston as a Vice President at Universal Pegasus and a Project Director at Superior Energy Services. Mark married his high school sweetheart, Christene Pope, on April 21, 1990. Together they raised two amazing daughters, Elizabeth Katherine, 25, and Margaret Karen, 23, both of whom were sources of tremendous pride.

Mark’s greatest joy was spending time with his wife, daughters, extended family and friends. Mark had many talents, most notably as an artist, musician and sportsman. He loved sharing his passions with family and friends. Mark was a life-long devoted Catholic. He was baptized and served as an altar boy at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Morgan City, Louisiana. He was a wonderful Godfather to Ryan Earles, Caitlyn Manfre and Hannah McMahon. Mark was a faithful member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Berwick, Louisiana and Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church in Katy, Texas.

Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Peter Manfre. He leaves behind his cherished wife of 28 years, Christene Pope Manfre of Houston, Texas; adored daughters, Elizabeth Katherine Manfre and Margaret Karen Manfre, both of Houston, Texas; treasured parents, Mario Thomas Manfre and Karen Dupuis Manfre of Katy, Texas; brother, Mario Paul Manfre of Katy, Texas; sister, Mary Kay McMahon of Friendswood, Texas; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Mark was a faith-filled Catholic and beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. His unwavering faith, generosity of spirit, and dedication to family was an example for all. Mark will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 415 Union Street, Morgan City, LA. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with entombment immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.