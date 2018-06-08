October 12, 1959 - June 3, 2018

Mark Landry, 58, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, June 3, 2018 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

Mark was born on October 12, 1959 in Franklin, the son of Louis J. “Mann” Landry Sr. and Edmae Adams Landry.

Mark loved being in the outdoors fishing or going to the camp. He loved his grandchildren and the special bond that he had with them.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two children, Chad Landry and wife Michele of Prairieville, and Kalyn Palmature and husband Daniel of Morgan City; spouse, Cheryl Ann Rulf Landry; five grandchildren, Bradley Landry, Andrew Landry, Anna Landry, Ayden Palmature and Bailee Palmature; one brother, Louis Johnny Landry Jr. of Church Point; two sisters, Paulette Kennerson and husband Roger of Lafayette, and Monica “Sue” LeBlanc and husband Oza of Church Point; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Louis J. “Mann” Landry Sr. and Edmae Adams Landry; and one sister, Kathryn Barras.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 11, 2018 at Twin City Funeral Home with a memorial visitation being held from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service.