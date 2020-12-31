November 30, 1924 — December 27, 2020

Marjorie Mary Aucoin, 96, a resident of Morgan City, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Marjorie was born on November 30, 1924 in Morgan City, the daughter of Leonce Aucoin and Anna Lee Lombas Aucoin.

Marjorie loved to be in the outdoors gardening or going for walks. She enjoyed cooking and baking, always making something delicious for her family. She loved her family and cherished every moment that she was able to spend with them, but especially loved the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four children, Darrel Stevens Jr. and wife Tammy of Morgan City, Billy Stevens and wife Karen of Lumberton, Texas, Nancy Mitchell and husband Rob of Bayou L’Ourse, and Jimmy Mitchell Jr. and companion Sue Amadore of Berwick; 11 grandchildren, Troy Stevens, Brandy Little, Tammy Cenac, Charity Stevens, Paul Jett, Rhonda Grantham, Angie Mitchell, L.J. Gasser, Georgette Cuvillier, Nikki Semmens and Jared Duplechin; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Beatrice A. Landry of Florida.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Leonce and Anna Lee Lombas Aucoin; three children, Linda Stevens, Veronica Mitchell and Chris Mitchell; one granddaughter, Erica Stubbs; seven brothers and two sisters.

A Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Twin City Funeral Home with Father Toto Buenaflor officiating. A memorial visitation will be held for friends and family from 11 a.m. until the service time.