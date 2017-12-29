Marion Hogan Bergeron, 93, a native and resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 24, 2017, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Marion will always be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.

She is survived by five sons, Tim, Blair and daughter-in-law, Paula, Brent and daughter-in-law, Rose, Craig, and daughter-in-law, Marcia and Cliff Bergeron; two daughters, Mary Alice LeBlanc and son-in-law, Ricky, and Kathleen McNulty and son-in-law, Tommy; eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Kathleen Hogan Landry.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Oliver Bergeron Jr.; parents, Patrick and Rita Hogan; and one brother, Thomas Hogan. She was also preceded in death by her maternal aunt, Alice Soumeillan Rathbun, who assisted in caring for her, upon her mother’s death.

According to her wishes, graveside services were held with her family.

Twin City Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.