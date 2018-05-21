June 21, 1941 -May 18, 2018

Mario L. Pizzo, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 76 at his home on Friday, May 18, 2018. He was born in Morgan City, was a former longtime resident of Berwick and Patterson, and a resident of Alexandria for the past five years. Mario was a man of prayer and strong faith. A longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church, he gave of his talent playing the organ for Sunday morning Masses and also served as a Eucharistic Minister. His passion in life was teaching, dedicating 35 years to educating elementary and special education students throughout St. Mary Parish. His favorite pastime though was spending time with his family, especially for holidays and birthdays, and he simply adored his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 50 years, Marie Gaudet Pizzo; two children, Regina Pizzo Sylvester and her husband Chris, and Lawrence Pizzo and his wife Rebecca; five grandchildren, Wyatt and Matthew Sylvester, and Abigail, Joshua and Jacob Pizzo; and one brother, Gabriel Pizzo.

He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Angela Rose Pizzo; and by his parents, Lawrence Pizzo and Jennie Glorioso Pizzo.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, beginning at 9:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Angelo Cremaldi as Celebrant. Following services, he will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Wyatt and Matthew Sylvester, Joshua and Jacob Pizzo, and Jeff LaGrange.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Mario’s memory to the Carmelite Monastery of Lafayette, 1250 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, LA 70501.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, (985) 395-7873.