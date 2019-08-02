Marilyn Ann Patrizio, 82, of Knoxville, Tennessee formerly of Franklin, Louisiana passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. She was a long time member of Sacred Heart Cathedral. Marilyn spent her life working in child care and retired from Knox County School System after 20 years of service. She was an avid square dancer and camper, and was member of the K Town Campers.

Preceded in death by her husband Angelo Patrizio, parents Clisme and Mildred Chauvin, sister Vera Cormier and brother C.T. Chauvin.

Survivors inlcude children Shanda O’Neil and husband Tom, Shawn Scarbrough and husband Alan, Charles Comeaux and Chad Comeaux, grandchildren Ben Ashe, Mac Scarbrough and Delaney Scarbrough, and great grandchildren Gabriel Scarbrough, Isaac Hall, Lucy and Sophie Ashe. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Beverly Chauvin of Franklin, Louisiana.

The family received friends Sunday, July 28, 2019 followed by a Rosary Service at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. Family and friends gathered Monday, July, 29, 2019 for an Interment Service.