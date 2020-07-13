September 20, 1927 — July 8, 2020

Marie Mae Griffin Swiber, 92, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Maison Jardin.

Marie was born on September 20, 1927, in Covington, the daughter of Joseph Griffin and Delphine Babin Griffin.

Marie was a devout Catholic and very involved in her faith, serving as an Eucharistic minister at Holy Cross Church, as well as being a member of the Catholic Daughters and Ladies Altar Society. Being a homemaker and raising her children, Marie volunteered her time as a scout leader as well as volunteering at the local schools, VFW, American Legion and Knights of Columbus. Later in life she enjoyed traveling with her husband. She also enjoyed fishing and playing bingo.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons, Michael Glynn Swiber, and wife Paula, and Dennis Joseph Swiber, both of Morgan City; four daughters, Patricia Ann Autrey, and husband Ray, Marie Mae Fromenthal, and husband Rodney Sr., Denise Ann Ritchie, all of Morgan City, and Barbara Ann Strader, and husband Tom of Stephensville; daughter-in-law, Carlene Swiber of Gray; 20 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Delphine Babin Griffin; her husband, Henry A. Swiber Sr.; two sons, David Joseph Swiber and Henry A. Swiber Jr.; son-in-law, John Ritchie; and daughter-in-law, Dianne Vicknair Swiber. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Nora Schlenker and two brothers, Melvin and Paul Griffin.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be her grandsons.

The family would like to thank staff of Maison Jardin for the care, comfort, and compassion given to their mother.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Brice Higginbotham celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 9 a.m. Following Mass, Marie will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Due to the health concerns and the restrictions with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow for up to 100 family members and friends for the visitation at the funeral home and 194 in attendance at the funeral Mass while still practicing social distancing. Masks will be required upon entering Holy Cross Church.