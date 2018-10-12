Marguerite Pattie Awagain, 89, a native of Berwick and resident of Woodbridge, Virginia, died Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at her residence.

She is survived by six children, Dale Martin, Wayne Martin, Patti Kidd, Jack Martin, Clair Meranta and Melissa Orgeron; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, father, mother and two sisters.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday, with services at 10 a.m. Tuesday, all at Miller Funeral Home in Woodbridge, Virginia.

