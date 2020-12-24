January 11, 1929 – December 19, 2020

Funeral services for Marguerite Joseph Anderson will be held Monday, December 28, 2020, during a 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of the Assumption in Franklin, with Father Joel Faulk officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church from 11:00 a.m. until Mass time.

Marguerite was the second of three daughters born to Tanos and Adele Joseph. She was a native and former longtime resident of Franklin and a resident of Baton Rouge for the past 14 years. In 1952, Marguerite married the love of her life, William A. “Bill” Anderson, Jr., and they were blessed with three children. In 1956, Bill and Marguerite built the Billmar Motel in Franklin, which they owned and operated until 1979. Marguerite passed away at the age of 91 on Saturday morning, December 19, 2020, at The Haven at Windermere Assisted Living in Baton Rouge. Her children and grandchildren have innumerable memories of “Maw Maw,” and she will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include three children, Dr. William A. Anderson, III and his wife Jayne, Catherine Anderson Neill and her husband Jim, and Karen Anderson Sanford and her husband Mahlon; sister-in-law, Mae Thibeaux; nine grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. “Bill” Anderson, Jr.; her parents, Tanos Joseph and Adele John Joseph; and sisters, Doris Dugas and Mary Ann Prevost.

The family asks those wishing to make contributions in Marguerite’s memory to please consider the Michael J. Fox Foundation (www.michaeljfox.org/donate) or to St. Elizabeth Foundation (stelizabethfoundation.org/donate/).

