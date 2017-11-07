Margie “Earlene” Delaune, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, was called to be with her heavenly father on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at the age of 87. Earlene was a native of Texas and longtime resident of the Morgan City area. She was a skilled interpreter for the deaf, both as a volunteer and professionally, a lover of flowers and birds (particularly Hummingbirds), and an avid reader. She could finish a book in a day! Most importantly, she was deeply dedicated to her church, First Baptist Church of Morgan City.

Those left to cherish Earlene’s memory are her children, Dunbar “Dunnie” Delaune and his wife, Diane, Doyle Barnes and his fiancé, Lucy Ann Vissovatti, Jaye Lynn Barnes Manuel, and Anna Maria Lanier and her husband, Edward; five brothers, Bob, Jackie, William “Bill”, Larry Seal, and Russell Taylor; 11 grandchildren; and 20.5 great-grandchildren.

She was reunited in heaven with her husband, Dunbar Delaune Sr.; her father, Lonnie “Earl” Seal; her mother, Auton Annie Johnson; a son, David Delaune; a son-in-law, Jessie Dean Manuel; and two brothers, Kenneth and George Seal.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at Earlene’s beloved church, First Baptist Church of Morgan City.

Earlene will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery after completion of services.