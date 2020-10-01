Margie Burchfield Dean, 88, of Magnolia, Arkansas, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

She was born in Stamps, Arkansas to the late Solon McNatt and Odessa (Flow) McNatt of Stamps, Arkansas. Margie was a member of College View Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Russell Burchfield, and her husband of 22 years, Dale Dean; her parents; two brothers, Travis McNatt of Houston, Texas, and Thurman McNatt of Longview, Texas; a stepson, Tony Dean of Elysian Fields, Texas; and a step grandson, Dillon Cody Dean of Dangerfield, Texas.

Margie is survived by two sons, Lloyd Burchfield and his wife, Bella, of Berwick, Louisiana, and Stan Burchfield of Navarre, Florida; one brother, Bob McNatt and his wife, Lois of Somerset, Kentucky; one sister, Betty Sprayberry and her husband, Johnny Sprayberry of Lamartine, Arkansas; one granddaughter, Sydney Burchfield and her husband, Eric Brooks of Houma, Louisiana; two grandsons, Russell Burchfield and Christopher Burchfield of Navarre, Florida; one stepdaughter, Lois Dean Sluss and her husband, Larry, of Roswell, Georgia; two stepsons, Larry Dean and his wife, Greta of Nesbit, Mississippi and Roger Dean of Stonewall, Louisiana; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Dean of Elysian Fields, Texas; step-grandchildren, Emily Dean of Bossier City, Louisiana; Krista Bell of Atlanta, Georgia; Jennifer DeGolyer and her husband, Kyle of Charleston, South Carolina; Jesse Dean of Stonewall, Louisiana; Josie Dean of Stonewall, Louisiana; Tyler Dean of Coushatta, Louisiana; Nathan Dean and his wife, Brianne of Woodville, Texas; Timothy Dean and his wife, Lindsey of Elysian Fields, Texas; and sister-in-law Lyndel Dean Williamson of Reynolds Station, Kentucky, along with numerous great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery immediately followed by a graveside service under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home Inc. in Magnolia, AR. Bro. Larry Dean and Bro. Paul Bullock will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Russell Burchfield, Christopher Burchfield, Johnny Sprayberry, Joe Inscore, Eric Brooks, Darrell Sprayberry, Michael Ray and Dalton Ray. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Minor, Jimmy Yates, Donald Bradfield, Scott Bennett, Fred Smith and Lamar Lee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to College View Baptist Church, 2121 North Washington, Magnolia, AR 71753.