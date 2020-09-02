MARGARET MONCEAUX COMEAUX SNODGRASS

June 28, 1937 — September 1, 2020

Mary Monceaux Comeaux Snodgrass, 83, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Franklin Foundation Hospital.

Mary was born June 28, 1937, in Abbeville, the daughter of Alex Monceaux and Ella Gaspard Monceaux.

Mary served St. Mary Parish as a bus driver for 26 years. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary loved humming birds, reading and cooking. If the T.V. was on, you could catch Mary watching a Christmas movie, no matter the time of the year; Hallmark was also Mary’s favorite.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son, Byron Comeaux and wife Rhonda of Bayou Vista; two daughters, Pamela “Pam” Arnette of Morgan City, and Chantel Fontenot and husband Chad of Bayou Vista; stepson, Donald “Don” Snodgrass Jr.; stepdaughter, Jana Wesley; one sister, Linda Abshire of Rayne, Louisiana; nine grandchildren, Jennifer, Jamey, Brandon, Kenneth, Jonathan, Ricky, Chasity, Caitlyn and Carissa; five step-grandchildren, Jake, Don III, Whitney, Brandy and Scarlet; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Luther Ray Comeaux; second husband, Donald Snodgrass Sr.; son, Ricky Comeaux; and brother-in-law, Tony Abshire.

Due to restrictions with limited gatherings, current guidelines allow for 100 people in attendance for the visitation and service at the funeral home. Masks are required upon entering the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home with Deacon Randell Jennings officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services. After services Mary will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum.