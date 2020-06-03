September 25, 1934 — June 2, 2020

Margaret Grabert Sheehan, 85, a native of Morgan City and a resident of Scott, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret was born on September 25, 1934, in Morgan City, the daughter of Justin Grabert and Pauline Loupe Grabert.

Margaret was a dedicated registered nurse for 46 years at Lakewood Hospital, starting her career in the ER, but working the majority of her career in labor and delivery. Margaret was an avid sports fan who loved LSU football and baseball, as well as being a lifelong Saints fan. When she wasn’t working, Margaret loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, as well as reading and going fishing.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her five children, Denise Pitts and husband Guy of Morgan City, Justin Sheehan and wife Cynthia of Covington, Charles “Chuck” Sheehan of Stephensville, Wendy Rulf and husband Les of Patterson, and Margaret Lagneaux and husband Jaspar of Scott; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Justin and Pauline Loupe Grabert; and one sister, Zelma Rhodes.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service. Following the services Margaret will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow for up to 75 family members and friends to be in attendance at the visitation and funeral service and still practice social distancing. Friends are encouraged to leave a memory of Margaret on our website at www.twincityfh.com. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.