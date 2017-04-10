December 12, 1925- April 6, 2017

Margaret Elizabeth Couvillier Mayon Neal, a native of Charenton and a resident of Morgan City, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at the age of 91.

Margaret leaves to cherish her memory her children, Donald Mayon, Ray Mayon, Kirk Mayon, Shirley Boudreaux, Betty Dupuy, Delores Anslum, Patricia Newsom, Janet Rivet and Ella Fryou; 33 grandchildren; 68 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Ella Sanders Couvillier; her husband and father of her children, Floyd Mayon Sr.; her second husband, Evest Neal; and her children, Floyd Mayon Jr. and Gerald “Jerry” Mayon.

Visitation was observed Sunday, April 9, 2017, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday, April 10, 2017, from 9 a.m. until time of services at Hargrave Funeral Home. Services for Margaret took place Monday, April 10, 2017, at Hargrave Funeral Home with graveside services following in the Morgan City Cemetery.