August 6, 1935 — November 24, 2020

Marcell Phillips Campbell was born August 6, 1935 in Long Creek, South Carolina, to the late Wade Phillips Sr. and Mary Watkins Phillips. She was a resident of Berwick, Louisiana for many years. She was called to her heavenly home surrounded by family in her home in Houston, Texas on November 24, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Teresa Campbell-Corneille of Seneca, South Carolina; Mary Beadle and husband, Gary of Berwick, Louisiana; and Leslie Campbell and wife, Dawn of Dacula, Georgia; two brothers, Pete Phillips of Seneca, South Carolina and David Phillips of Walhalla, South Carolina; one sister, Molly Whitener of Mountain Rest, South Carolina; 14 grandchildren, Brandy Spinella, Sabrina & Scott Williams, Tab & Abby Beadle, Chad & Keaten Bella Jr., Jessica & Bradley Thibodeaux, Dillon & Hannah Beadle, and Bailey, Lucas & Samantha Campbell; and 10 great-grandchildren, Neaveh Spinella, Marlee, Tripp & Collins Thibodeaux, Zeph Hoffpauir, Cru, Layf & Wren Bella, Gavin & Bryson Roy, and Ann Marie & Reid Beadle.

She is joined in heaven by the love of her life, Willie Burt “Bill” Campbell; her parents, Wade Phillips Sr. and Mary Watkins Phillips; three brothers, Cleve Phillips, W.J. Phillips and Wade Phillips Jr.; and two sisters, Polly Manning and June Sargent.

Visitation for Marcell will be Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Hargrave Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will resume Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020, from 8 a.m. until time of service. Services will begin at 9 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Porter officiating. Following the services Marcell will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Willie “Bill” Campbell in the Berwick Mausoleum.

Hargrave Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.