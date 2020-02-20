May 29, 1934 — February 18, 2020

Funeral services for Madeline R. Venable will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson during a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Father Angelo Cremaldi will be the Celebrant for the Mass. Following the funeral service in Patterson, she will be laid to rest at 2:30 p.m. next to her parents in Maxie Cemetery in Maxie, LA.

Visitation will be held at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson on Friday, February 21st, from 8:00 a.m. until time of dismissal from the funeral home at 9:30 a.m.

Madeline was born in Iota, LA on May 29, 1934 and was the eldest of two children born to the late Frank and Coy Venable. Disabled from an early age, Madeline never let condition hold her back. She graduated in 1952 from Iota High School and went on to attend Southwestern Louisiana Institute (SLI, now UL) in Lafayette, receiving her Master’s Degree in Administration in 1956. She then moved to Patterson, LA and began a 30-year career in Education with the St. Mary Parish School System, working as an educator, administrator, and assistant principle. After retiring in 1986 she decided to go back to work in the Insurance Industry, eventually owning her own business, the Madeline Venable Insurance Agency in Morgan City. She was a generous, caring, and sincere woman who helped so many in their time of need. Sadly, her body could no longer match her strong will and she passed from this life to the next at the age of 85 on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

She will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by her nieces and nephews, Rhonda Venable Ph.D. (Jeri Fitzpatrick) and her two sons Nick and Sam Venable; Lisa Venable Dommert R.Ph., her husband Karl, and her two sons Chad and Jay Manuel; Linda Daniel and her two children, Kristen Lipari, her husband Matt, and their children, Jordan Lipari, Megan Lipari, and Landon Lipari; and Korey Daniel, his wife Giovanna, and their son, Marco Daniel; first cousins, Neil Henderson and Danny Henderson and his wife Jocelyn; as well as numerous cousins, family members, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Venable and Coy McNeil Venable; her brother, Allan Roy Venable; her aunts, Blanche Henderson and Faye McNeil; her uncle, Hugh McNeil; her nephew, William A. Daniel III; and first cousin, Kathy Henderson.

