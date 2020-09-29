November 12, 1938 — September 25, 2020

Mable Marie Brown, a resident of Berwick, was called to her heavenly home on Friday, September 25, 2020, at the age of 81.

Mable is survived by her sister, Mary Brown; two daughters, Lisa Verrett and her husband, Mark, and Debra Brown; three grandsons, Damian Brown, Caleb Verrett and Ian Verret; and two great-grandchildren, Alyssa Brown and Damian Brown II.

She joined in heaven, her husband, Verbis Brown; her two sons, David “Wayne” Brown and Tony Brown; one grandson, David Wayne Brown II; and her parents.

The family requests that a Graveside service be observed on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery.