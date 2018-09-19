MABLE ANN 'DOODIE' RULF FOLSE

Wed, 09/19/2018 - 10:36am

Mable Ann 'Doodie' Rulf Folse
Mable Ann “Doodie” Rulf Folse, 65, a resident of Berwick, Louisiana, passed away Sunday, September 16, 2018, at Morgan City Health Care.
Mable was born December 23, 1952, in Morgan City, the daughter of Heywood W. Rulf and Mable Pete Rulf.
She is survived by a sister, Vickie Pierrotti and husband James of Berwick; and by nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Heywood and Mable Rulf.
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. After services, she will be laid to rest in Berwick Cemetery.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018