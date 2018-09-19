Mable Ann 'Doodie' Rulf Folse

Mable Ann “Doodie” Rulf Folse, 65, a resident of Berwick, Louisiana, passed away Sunday, September 16, 2018, at Morgan City Health Care.

Mable was born December 23, 1952, in Morgan City, the daughter of Heywood W. Rulf and Mable Pete Rulf.

She is survived by a sister, Vickie Pierrotti and husband James of Berwick; and by nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Heywood and Mable Rulf.

Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. After services, she will be laid to rest in Berwick Cemetery.