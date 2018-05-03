LYNN GREEN

Lynn Green, 57, a native of Franklin and resident of Colfax, died Sunday, April 28, 2018 in Colfax.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Triumph Baptist Church in Franklin. Burial will follow in Franklin Cemetery.
He is survived by a brother, Wilson Brown of Baldwin; five sisters, Geraldine Brown and Doris Starks, both of Morgan City, Joyce Johnson and Sandra Green, both of Franklin, and Celeste Stansberry of Marietta, Georgia; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

