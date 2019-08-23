Lynda Taylor, 70, a native of Laurel, Mississippi, and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Patterson Healthcare Center.

She is survived by two children, Kevin Duplantis of Bayou Vista and Lynda Mula of Bayou Vista; two brothers, Mike Taylor of Berwick and Keith Taylor of Morgan City; her stepfather, M.D. Shannon of Morgan City; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

Memorial visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Twin City Funeral Home in Morgan City.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.