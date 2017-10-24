Lydia B. Vernon, 61, a native of Morgan City and resident of Baton Rouge, died Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

Visitation will be Wednesday at Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church in Baton Rouge.

She is survived by her husband, Edwin; three children, Latawsha, Edwin Jr. and Christian; three grandchildren; three brothers, Melvin, Hebert and Anthony Brown; four sisters, Joetta Hebert, Carolyn Long,

Janita Randle and Annie Wilson; and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Hall Davis and Son Funeral Home of Baton Rouge is in charge of arrangements.