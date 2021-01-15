Lula Mae Abshire Gaudet, 79, a resident of Amelia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Lula was born on July 21, 1941 in Kaplan the daughter of Wiley Abshire and Amelie Lejeune Abshire.

Lula was a faithful and devoted wife who was always by her husband’s side, it didn’t matter if they were shrimping, crabbing or crawfishing, she loved being with her husband. Lula was a parishioner of St. Andrew Catholic Church.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three children, Darlene Monceaux of Amelia, Mark Gaudet of Baton Rouge and Joseph Gaudet of Amelia; 17 grandchildren, Brandon Monceaux, Amanda Monceaux Yellott, Ryan Gaudet and wife Claire, Derrin Gaudet, Anne Marie Payne, Daniel Payne, Celine Payne, Seth Payne, Noah Payne, Mary Gaudet, Aaron Gaudet, Jr. and wife Danielle, Andrew Gaudet and wife Angel, Victoria Gaudet, Alexa Gaudet, Gabriella Gaudet, Sophia Siqueira Gaudet, Trent Harrington; 22 great grandchildren, Emily Romero, Cody Romero, Philomena Gaudet, Isabella Gaudet, Frederick Gaudet, Martin Gaudet, Gregory Gaudet, Adia Gaudet, Stella Gaudet, Gannon Gaudet, Gabriel Gaudet, Valerie Gaudet, Julie Gaudet, Aaron Gaudet III, Andrew Gaudet, Jr., Ava Grace Gaudet, Aryndale Gaudet, Jaylee Harrington, Brantlon Harrington, Alaina Harrington, Nova Harrington, Nyla Herrington; 3 great-great grandchildren, Claire Romero, Paisley Romero, Sophie Payne and one on the way; one brother, Louis “L.J.” Abshire of Amelia; two sisters, Olive Hines of Crosby, Texas and Lola Verret and husband Raymond of Patterson.

Lula was preceded in death by her parents, Wiley and Amelie Lejeune Abshire; her husband, Lenwood J. Gaudet; two sons, Lynn Paul Gaudet and Aaron Gaudet Sr.; one great grandson, Lynn Paul Joseph Gaudet; three sisters, Inez Guidry, Laura Simon and Hilda LeBlanc; one brother, Joseph Abshire Sr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at St. Andrew Catholic Church with Father Joe Chacko Celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Twin City Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 p.m. The visitation will resume from

9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Following Mass Lula will be laid to rest in St. Andrew Cemetery.