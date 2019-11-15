Lucretia Katherine “Kit Barard” Poplus, 72, a resident and native of Morgan City, La., passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 9:35 a.m. at her residence.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Lee Chapel a.m.E Church 609 Freret Street Morgan City, La., from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m., with the Reverend Andrew Sims, Officiating. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Memories of Lucretia or “Kit,” as she was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of her siblings, Barbara Queen (Richard) of Thibodaux, La., Carolyn M. Philip and Shirley T. Barard both of Morgan City, La.; Iris Notto and Kevin O. Barard (Kim) both of Lafayette, La., and Mary Braud (Jeffrey) of KY and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Lucretia was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother.

To send flowers to Lucretia “Kit Barard” Katherine Poplus’ family, please visit our floral section.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.