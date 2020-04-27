May 23, 1945 — April 22, 2020

Lucille “Lucy” Vining Fish, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary.

Lucy was born May 23, 1945, in Morgan City, the daughter of Junius O. Vining and Lucille Giroir Vining.

Lucy was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, as well as AARP. Lucy was also a volunteer at Ochsner St. Mary, better known as “Teche Regional Medical Center,” for many years.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her two sons, Charles Fish Jr. “C.J.” and Randy Wolf, both of Morgan City; one daughter, Shawlyn Fraughton and husband Sean of Texas; grandchildren, Jennifer, Shane, Shiloh and Seth; and two aunts, Linda Tisdale of Morgan City and Lydia Broussard of Texas.

Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, Junius and Lucille Vining; one son, Kenneth Shawn Fish; and paternal and maternal grandparents.

At this time, no memorial services will be held for Lucy. Friends are encouraged to view and leave a memory of Lucy on our website, www.twincityfh.com.