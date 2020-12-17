Article Image Alt Text

LUCILLE HOWARD TEMPLE

Thu, 12/17/2020 - 10:29am

Lucille Howard Temple, 89, a resident and native of Morgan City, passed away peacefully at 8:10 p.m. Monday Dec. 7, 2020, at Patterson Healthcare Center in Patterson.
A public viewing will be conducted from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City. Pastor Michael Bradford will officiate. Per CDC requirement and local regulations everyone is required to wear face masks upon entering into the building at all times). Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery.
She is survived by two children, Robert B. Nelson of Atlanta and Eureka Temple Price of Kanagawa, Japan; five sisters, Louella Howard-Verret, Evangelist Yvonne Howard-Hanzy, Mrs. James (Daisy Howard) Douglas, Minister Genevieve Howard-Brown and Betty Howard-Ross; one brother, Jesse Polk Howard (Alice); four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, a son, her parents, two brothers and five sisters.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

