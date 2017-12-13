August 4, 1924- December 11, 2017

Louise Haase “PG” Trahan, 93, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

PG was born Aug. 4, 1924, in Morgan City, the daughter of William Haase and Lily Jones Haase.

PG loved her trips to the casino where she would sit and play the penny slots for hours. She also loved going to garage sales and rummage sales.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 54 years, C.J. Trahan of Bayou Vista; six children, Vera Kirkland of Bayou Vista, Euley W. Oubre and wife Barbara of Stephensville, George Oubre of Franklin, Nicky Hafer of Bayou Vista, Gregory Oubre and wife Lea of Patterson, and Tracy Oubre of Bayou Vista; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Blanche.

PG was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lily Jones Haase; husband, Euley J. Oubre; and one granddaughter, Teddie Kirkland.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home with Rev. Steven Porter officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home, with the visitation resuming from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Following services, PG will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.