LOUISE FULLER WRAY

Wed, 02/28/2018 - 12:17pm Anonymous

Louise Fuller Wray, 96, a native of Hope, Arkansas, and resident of Franklin, died Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at Patterson Healthcare Center.
She is survived by a daughter, Jan Supple of Franklin; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter and two sisters.
Private entombment will take place in Lake Lawn Metairie Cemetery at a later date.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

