Louise Fuller Wray, 96, a native of Hope, Arkansas, and resident of Franklin, died Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at Patterson Healthcare Center.

She is survived by a daughter, Jan Supple of Franklin; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a daughter and two sisters.

Private entombment will take place in Lake Lawn Metairie Cemetery at a later date.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.