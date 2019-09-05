LOUISE CAROLINE VANDUSEN
Thu, 09/05/2019 - 2:17pm
Louise Caroline VanDusen, 81, a native of Trenton, New Jersey, and resident of Patterson, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Chateau Terrebonne Health Care.
She is survived by a son, Brian Mendanhall of Chicago; a daughter, April VanDusen of Patterson; a sister, Barbara Ritch of Arizona; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a grandson and four siblings.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.