Louise Carmelite Braquet Darnall passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the age of 87. Louise was the beloved wife of Charles W. Darnall, Jr., who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children Charles W. “Chuck” Darnall, III and his wife Melissa of Whitehouse, TX, Christine Darnall of Baton Rouge, and Ann Jenness and her husband Mark of Wellesley, MA, and their son Evan, also of Wellesley. She was predeceased by her parents Anthony Joseph and Jeanne Paula Braquet of Loreauville, her sister Sylvia Braquet of Lafayette, and her brother Merlin Braquet of Carencro.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at the Church of the Assumption in Franklin, La. on Friday, January 22 at 12:30 p.m. with visitation before the mass at 11:30 a.m/ also at the church.

Louise moved to Franklin to become the St. Mary Parish home demonstration agent in the 1950s after finishing her degree in Home Economics at SLI, now ULL, and working as the associate home demonstration agent for St. Landry Parish. It was here that she met and married Charlie. Her greatest loves were her family, friends, and entertaining and she was never happier than when working on a project for her family or community. Louise loved traveling with Charlie and experiencing new places and later in life visiting her children and grandson. She was an active member of the community, particularly the St. Mary Chapter of the Louisiana Landmarks Society who presented her several awards for her work on the restoration and preservation of the Grevemberg House Museum. She was also an active member of the Fortnightly Club literary group for over 40 years and a member of Friends of the Library. She enthusiastically pursued the genealogy of the Braquet and Darnall families and was able to use the information to become a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The family wishes to thank devoted friend and caregiver, Fredia Thomas, who was a blessing for Louise and her children through the many years of illness. Our thanks also to Acadian Hospice for their care and comfort in Louise’s final years. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation in her memory to either the St. Mary Chapter of the Louisiana Landmarks Society, PO Box 400, Franklin La. 70538 or the Louisiana Chapter of The Alzheimer’s Association.

