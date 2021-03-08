January 2, 1945 — March 5, 2021

Louis A. Stuer, affectionately known as Louie, was a native of Ashland, Wisconsin and a longtime resident of Patterson, who passed away at the age of 76 in the evening hours of Friday, March 5, 2021.

Louie was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force having served his country honorably in the Vietnam War. Following his military service, Louie worked at the James River Paper Mill in Ashland, WI. A career change brought him to Louisiana where he worked for the St. Mary Parish Government as a substance abuse counselor at Fairview Treatment Center in Bayou Vista until his retirement. He was an active member of the Old Timers AA Group, having achieved 40+ years of sobriety, was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Bayou Vista, as well as an active member of the Bayou Vista Men’s Ultreya. An avid LSU, New Orleans Saints, and Green Bay Packers fan, Louie also actively followed and supported the Patterson Lumberjacks football program and the Patterson Lumberjills softball program. He was extremely proud of his grandchildren, especially his granddaughter, Sydney, who graduated college and is employed with Taste of Home Magazine. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his three children, Donna Stuer, Gina Stuer and Tom Stuer; four grandchildren, Zach Stuer, Samantha Watson, Sydney Watson and David Stuer; five great-grandchildren, Brielle Bond, Zoe Stuer, Oliver Stuer, Theodore Stuer and Deklen Stuer; six siblings, Kay Stuer, Mary Stuer, Jim Stuer, John Stuer, Joe Shimko and his husband Marty, and Ann Stuer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Joseph Stuer and Kathryn Thebert Stuer. He was also preceded in death by his dear friends, Bill W. and Dr. Bob.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 12, 2021, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Bayou Vista during a 12:00 noon Memorial Mass of Christian Burial, with Father Thainese Alphonse as Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Prior to the Memorial Mass the Holy Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m., led by members of the Bayou Vista Men’s Ultreya.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to his church, St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1112 Saturn Road, Morgan City, LA 70380.

