September 5, 1932 -March 25, 2018

Louis Henry Opperman Jr., 85, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, March 25, 2018 surrounded by his loving family.

Louis was born September 5, 1932 in Avoca Island, the son of Louis H. Opperman Sr. and Mary Rink Opperman.

Louis will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 11 years, Juanice “Necie” Opperman; three daughters, Mary Wroten and husband Tom of Terry, Mississippi, Nancy Burnett and husband Travis of Glenmora, and Alice Granier of Morgan City; seven grandchildren, Rebecca Dear, Katherine Dedeaux, Sara Housley, Jamie Granier, Lyndsey Oncale, Jeremy Burnett and Catherine Boone; 15 great-grandchildren, Samantha, Ethan, Cam, Josh, Graycie, Faith, Kaitlyn, Abigail, Allison, Travis, Gerald, Avery, Aurora, Genesis and Kaiden; and two nephews, Ralph Opperman and Robert “Bob” Opperman.

Louis was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Breece Opperman; parents, Louis and Mary Opperman; and one brother, John Opperman and wife Helen.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at First Baptist Church with Pastor Brent Romero officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, March 26, 2018 at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at First Baptist Church. Following the services, Louis will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.