Louis Dick Jr., 57, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Gray, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday at Eagle Wright Baptist Church in Gray. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Ethel Burrell Dick of Gray; son, Edwin Lewis Jr. of Franklin; daughters, Natalia Lewis of Morgan City and Larissa Dick of Gray; five grandchildren; mother, Eula Dick of Gray; sisters, Kathy Perio and Rhonda Dick, both of Gray; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, grandson, father, sister and paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.