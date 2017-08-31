Lorraine “Pye” Bernucho Brownell Moreau passed away at the age of 95 at Maison Jardin on Aug. 25, 2017. She was a native of Berwick and a longtime resident of Morgan City.

She is survived by one son, Michael Vanover and wife Renee; three step daughters, Ann Brownell Magee Bailey, Linda Eichhorn and husband Chris, and Karen Rusich and husband Frank; 10 grandchildren, Stefanie, Chad Vanover and wife Melissa, Russell Vanover, Kellye Rosenheim and husband Jeff, Patrick Magee, Dru McCormick and husband

Mickey, Marlo Jeansomme, Michael Mashburn, Rachael Rosenvweig and Aaron Rusich; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City, Louisiana. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a Mass following visitation.

Lorraine was a nurse from 1946 to 1962 and served as first lady of Morgan City during her husband, Dr. C.R. Brownell’s tenure as Mayor. Lorraine was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and many civic organizations during her long life. She was a member of Ladies Altar Society and Confraternity of Our Lady Star of the Sea. Lorraine was a lifelong member of the Morgan City Garden Club serving on numerous committees to promote beautification of the city and chaired a committee which achieved a Blue Star Marker on Brashear Avenue for Morgan City to honor all Armed Forces. Lorraine was an avid supporter of Community Concert and she actively participated in the organization and development of the Turn of the Century Museum, Swamp Garden and the Brownell Foundation Memorial Park and Tower. Lorraine was a charter member of the Krewe of Galatea, long-time member of Krewe of Hephaestus and Queen of the Krewe of Janis in 1980. During her tenure as First Lady of Morgan City, she hosted numerous events welcoming political dignitaries, friends and the United States Corps of Engineers.

She will be sadly missed by family and many friends, especially her longtime friends the “Birthday Girls.”

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Dr. C.R. Brownell and Charles Moreau; parents, Leonard and Florence Bernucho; two brothers, Lynn Bernucho and Lee Bernucho; and one sister Carmelita Peltier.

Pallbearers will be Chris Eichhorn, Steve Hall, Jeff Rosenheim, Frank Rusich, Patrick Magee and Mickey McCormick. Honorary pallbearers will be Russel Vanover and Chad Vanover.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to either Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 415 Union St., Morgan City, LA 70380 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 3100 Samford St., Shreveport, LA 711030.