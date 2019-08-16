February 10, 1932 – August 14, 2019

Funeral services for Lorraine “Lo” Bodin Lancon Boudreaux were held Friday, August 16, 2019, during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Baldwin. Visitation began at 9 a.m. with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 10. Following the Mass she was laid to rest with her husband in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Father Christopher Cambre was the Celebrant for the Mass and conducted the services.

Lo, as she was affectionately known, was born at Weeks Island on Wednesday, February 10, 1932 and passed away at the age of 87 in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She spent her early life in Port Arthur, TX and was a longtime resident of Baldwin. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church where she regularly attended Mass and always made sure to arrive an hour early to pray the rosary, not to mention to make sure she could sit in her favorite spot week after week. She worked during her early adult years for Thomson Insurance and Real Estate. Following her time there she quickly realized that being at home wasn’t for her so she took a job with the Town of Baldwin as Clerk. She enjoyed cooking and sewing, and especially being around family and friends. She also loved Mardi Gras and was a past Queen for the Krewe of Teche. She could always be found with a smile on her face and a canaille look in her eyes. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those she leaves to cherish her sweet memory include her children, Cathy Lancon and Hal Lancon and his wife Carolyn; and her granddaughter, Kyleigh Marie Lancon.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Charles Lancon Sr.; her second husband, Sherald Boudreaux; her parents, Emile F. Bodin and Ethel Trimble Bodin; her sister, Miriam B. Jones; and her in-laws, Curtis J. Lancon and Bessie Boudreaux Lancon.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider contributions to her church, Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, PO Box 308, Baldwin, La. 70514.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.