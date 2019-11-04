Article Image Alt Text

LONNIE DALE GASPARD

Mon, 11/04/2019 - 11:29am

Lonnie Dale Gaspard, 63, a native of Morgan City and resident of Belle River, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Ochsner St. Mary.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Kelso Gaspard of Belle River; five children, Brad Gaspard and Kevin Gaspard, both of Pierre Part, Jennifer Dupre of Morgan City, Jessica Guillory of Gibson, and Krista Metrejean of Napoleonville; 12 grandchildren; a sister, Laura Dupre of Pierre Part; and two brothers, Ernest Gaspard of Morgan City and Vernon Gaspard of Bayou L’Ourse.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery in Belle River.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

