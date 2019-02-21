Lona Romero Myers, 84, a native of Forked Island and resident of Morgan City, died Tues-day, Feb. 19, 2019.

She is survived by two children, Frances Myers and David Myers; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Fri-day from 10 a.m. until a rosary at 1:30 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City. A mass will follow at 2 p.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Bayou Vista, then burial in Morgan City Ceme-tery.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.