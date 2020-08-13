Lola Belt Rivera, 76, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away peacefully, Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Lola was born on March 28, 1944, in Gainesville, Missouri, the daughter of Lewis P. Miller Sr. and Genelle Cox Miller.

Lola was a devout Catholic who loved Jesus with all of her heart. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was a former Eucharistic Minister. She was an avid gardener and also loved to sew and quilt.

Lola will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, Rebecca “Becky” Adams of Bayou Vista, Aaron Brown and wife Roslind of Berwick, Kayla Augusta Rivera-Smith and husband Matthew of Indiana; six grandchildren, Jacob Brown, Jacklyn Brown, Shane Price, Erin Duplantis, Chelsey Price, Lorien Smith; four great-grandchildren, Rylie Greene, Max Greene, Luke Brown, and Leighton Brown; two brothers, Lewis P. Miller Jr. of and Lloyd “Jessie” Belt both of Missouri; two sisters, Mary Catherine Cordray and Sue Arons both of Florida.

Lola was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Sr. and Genelle Cox Miller; husband, Gustavo “Gus” Rivera; one daughter, Ramona Brown Carpenter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville officiating. A visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at Twin City Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Following Mass, Lola will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.

Due to restrictions with limited gatherings, current guidelines will only allow for 100 people in attendance for the visitation at the funeral home and 120 people for the funeral Mass, while still practicing social distancing. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home and church.