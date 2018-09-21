LOIS SAUCE MERANTO

Fri, 09/21/2018 - 10:24am

September 10, 1953-September 18, 2018
Lois Sauce Meranto, 65, a native of Morgan City and resident of Spencer, Oklahoma, passed away on September 18, 2018.
Lois was well known for her tenacious demeanor and strong will. She was a dedicated employee of the St. Mary Parish School Board for over 20 years as a School Bus Driver and Instructor.
She is survived by two children, Gianna Meranto of Spencer, Oklahoma and Jani Serio (Tony) of Shreveport, Louisiana; and four grandchildren, Emma Camferdam, Zayla Meranto, Gage Serio and Lelend Meranto.
She is also survived by two sisters, Priscilla Billiot and Charlene Jackson; and two brothers, David Sauce and Ronnie Sauce.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Glyn Meranto; her oldest daughter, Jessica Meranto; a son, Gabriel Meranto; and her parents, Dalton Sauce and Cecile Landry Sauce.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lois’ memory to the Alzheimer’s Association www.act.alz.org

