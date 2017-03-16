LOIS FRYOU

Lois Eve Champagne Fryou, 91, a resident of Amelia passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Lois was born on August 20, 1925 in Amelia the daughter of Adrian Champagne and Hazel Montet Champagne.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four children, Leroy Breaux of Amelia, Diane Hotard of Amelia, Rita Duplantis of Houma and Jeffery Fryou of Amelia; 10 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; one brother, Eckols Champagne of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian and Hazel Monet Champagne; husband, Frank Fryou Sr.; one son, Frank Fryou Jr.; two brothers, Douglas “Dutch” Champagne and Jeffery Champagne.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2017 at St. Andrew Catholic Church with Father Joe Chacko celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until Mass time at the church. Following Mass Lois will be laid to rest in the St. Andrew Catholic Church Cemetery