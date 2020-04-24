Lois “Marguerite” Os-borne Stallworth, 91, a resident and native of Franklin, La. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 10:50 p.m. at Leonard Chabert Hospital in Houma, La.

Memories of Lois will forever remain in the hearts of her children, Ernest (Fayette) Stall-worth of Columbia, SC, Laura S. McClarty of Franklin, La., Linda S. Diaz of Washington, DC, Nina Stallworth, Lawrence Stallworth, and Lois Y. Stallworth all of Atlanta, GA; eleven grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, two great-great grand-children, two nephews, one niece and a host of other relatives and friends.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, her son, her parents, and a sister.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Houma-Jeanerette in charge of arrangements.