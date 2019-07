Loi Huynh Marcher, 65, a native of Vietnam and resident of Amelia, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Khoen Huynh of Amelia; three children, Yvonne Boyer of Pensacola, Florida, James Marcher of New Orleans and Julie Dupuis of Baton Rouge; and three grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Amelia.