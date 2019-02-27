Logansport edges CHS in Class A play

LOGANSPORT _ No. 7 seed Logansport earned a 67-51 win over the No. 10 seeded Centerville Bulldogs in regional round of the LHSAA Class A playoffs Tuesday here at the Logansport High School Gym.

Logansport jumped to a 15-11 lead at the end of the first quarter before clinging to a 36-22 advantage at the half. Centerville went on a 10-6 surge in the third quarter, trailing Logansport by a 44-32 margin. Logansport knocked Centerville out of the regional round of the State Class 1A playoffs with a 23-21 run in the fourth quarter en route to the 67-51 win.

K. Mins and B. Lee led Logansport with 19 and 18 points respectively while T. McKeeper and K. McKeeper tallied 11 points each.

Trevyn Guilbeau and Ryan Young were the top scorers for Centerville with 13 points apiece. Guilbeau connected on three treys and a pair of deuces for 13 points while Young pumped in four 3’s while also going 1 of 2 from the line for 13 points.

Rounding out the scoring for the CHS Bulldogs were: Marquis Strawder, 9; Dravyn Guilbeau, 6; Jaylon Cooks, 6 and Jaylon Williams, 4.

Centerville, a bidistrict winner of the Northwood-Lena Gators on Friday, ended its season with a 17-10 overall record.