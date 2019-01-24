September 9, 1936- January 22, 2019

Logan Joseph Daigle, 82, a resident of Morgan City, passed away on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at his home.

Logan was born on September 9, 1936 in Napoleonville, the son of Nelson and Lea Leonard Daigle.

Being born on the bayou, Logan had a love of being in the outdoors fishing and hunting. He enjoyed dancing and loved to go to The Silverado to dance and everyone knew him there! He loved his dog Chico and together they were best friends.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three children, Ricky Daigle and wife Bertha of Patterson and Barbara Johnson and husband Wayne of Houma; one stepson, Henry James Nelson and wife Rita of Denham Springs; nine grandchildren, Stephanie Mouhot, Amber Hendrix, Nick Nelson, Paige Butler, Adriane Angeron, Wesley Johnson, Alyssa Daigle, Ashley Daigle and Shelby Johnson; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Ernest Daigle of St. George, Utah.

Logan was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Lea Leonard Daigle; one brother, Paul Daigle; and one sister, Laura Aucoin.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Twin City Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Manville officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, January 25, 2019 at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming from 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Following the services, Logan will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.