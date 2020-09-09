Article Image Alt Text

LLOYD E. PITTMAN JR.

Wed, 09/09/2020 - 10:35am

Lloyd E. Pittman Jr., 81, a native of Metairie and resident of Bayou Vista, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Lodrigue Pittman; two sons, Lloyd Pittman III of Bayou L’Ourse and Charles Pittman of Alaska; a brother, Ronald Pittman Sr. of Berwick; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his mother, stepfather, sister and stepson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020