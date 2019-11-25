Lisa Hulin Drash, age 56, a native of Morgan City and resident of San Antonio, Texas, passed to her final resting place on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was surrounded by those who loved her.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Paul Hulin.

She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Steve Drash; daughter, Kayla Drash Nichols and her husband, Chris; son, Royce Drash and his wife, Megan; grandchildren, Madelyn Drash and Briel Nichols; mother, Helen Hulin; brothers, Albert Hulin and David Hulin; godchildren, Amanda Kirkham, Nicholas Ables and Kailub Feazell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her family would also like to extend their appreciation to Christus Hospice Care and to Sylvia Dominguez for their love, care and support in her final days.

Services will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019, beginning at 8:30 a.m. until entombment at Mission Burial Park North in San Antonio. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.