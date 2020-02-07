Linzy Joseph Howard, Jr., 87, a resident of Patterson, La. and native of Morgan City, La., passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 1 pm at Patterson Health Care.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with Military Honors beginning at 1 p.m. and funeral services immediately following at the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Avenue, Morgan City, La. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Linzy Jr. is survived by his four sons: Linzy Joseph Howard III “Jody”, Gilbert Christopher Howard, Jason Royal Howard, and Aubrey Dean Howard; seven sisters, Louella Howard-Verret, Mildred Howard-Toulson, Lucille Howard-Temple, Evangelist Yvonne Howard-Hanzy, Mrs. James (Daisy Howard) Douglas, Minister Genevieve Howard-Brown and Betty Howard-Ross; one brother, Jesse Polk Howard; sixteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a daughter-in-law, and a sister-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Linzy Jr. was preceded in death by: his parents, a brother, four sisters: and one granddaughter.

