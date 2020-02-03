April 25, 1938 — January 30, 2020

Linda White Fontenot, 81, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at her home.

Linda was born on April 25, 1938, in Patterson, the daughter of Sheldon “Jack” White and Nelia Ganaway White.

Linda was a 1956 graduate of Morgan City High School. Her lovely singing voice landed her a full scholarship to LSU for Glee Club, but she decided to work and raise a family instead. In her younger years she loved to fish and go dancing and in her later years she enjoyed coloring and watching ghost stories on television. Linda had a love for cooking and enjoyed cooking for her family. She thoroughly enjoyed eating cold boiled crabs and her daddy would make sure to boil some each time she went to visit. Linda was a beautiful soul with dark brown eyes that showed nothing but love and laughter. Linda had a colorful personality her whole life and was always happy. She had the greatest sense of humor of anyone and was always making people laugh with her quick wit and sarcasm. She was always there for her family and had an unwavering faith and belief in each and every one of them.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, Gerald Fontenot of Bayou Vista; seven children, Virginia Vice White and husband Stuart of Virginia, Julie Bryan Crochet and husband Scott of Morgan City, Sheldon Jean Vice of Morgan City, Angela Vice Picou of Youngsville, Kelly Louis Vice of Abbeville, Christopher James Vice of Picayune, Mississippi, and Laura Vice Louviere and husband Roy Jr. of Morgan City; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Fleming, Nicholas Picou, Brady Vice, Kaitlyn Vice, Tiffanie Vice, Emilie Businelle and Elizabeth Businelle; and nine great-grandchildren.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Sheldon “Jack” and Nelia Ganaway White; one son, Sheldon Jean Vice; an infant granddaughter; and one sister, Geraldine White Blanchard.

Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, in the Morgan City Cemetery with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville officiating.