Linda Stevens King, 74, a resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her residence.

She is survived by her mother, Marjorie Stevens of Morgan City; husband, Bryon Picou of Morgan City; son, Paul Jett of Morgan City; daughter, Rhonda Grantham of Morgan City; four siblings, Darrel Stevens Jr. of Morgan City, Billy Stevens of Galveston, Texas, Nancy Mitchell of Bayou L’Ourse, and Jimmy Mitchell of Berwick; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, a brother and a sister.

At this time, no memorial services will be held.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.