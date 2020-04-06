Article Image Alt Text

LINDA STEVENS KING

Mon, 04/06/2020 - 11:09am

Linda Stevens King, 74, a resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her residence.
She is survived by her mother, Marjorie Stevens of Morgan City; husband, Bryon Picou of Morgan City; son, Paul Jett of Morgan City; daughter, Rhonda Grantham of Morgan City; four siblings, Darrel Stevens Jr. of Morgan City, Billy Stevens of Galveston, Texas, Nancy Mitchell of Bayou L’Ourse, and Jimmy Mitchell of Berwick; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, a brother and a sister.
At this time, no memorial services will be held.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020